The Miz and Maryse Are Divided on How Many Kids They Want: 'I'll Probably Try Until I Get a Boy'

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin love parenthood so much they’re already thinking about expanding their family again.

The WWE power couple opened up to PEOPLE on Friday about their new show Miz & Mrs. and life with 4-month-old daughter Monroe Sky, revealing they’re definitely planning on giving her at least one sibling. But the new parents have differing opinions about where that number will stop.

“I definitely want to have another baby or two — or maybe three,” Maryse, 35, said with a laugh, leading her husband to joke in response, “Calm down, Maryse, calm down.”

“I want a boy as well, so if I keep having girls then I’ll probably try until I get a boy,” she explains. “I really want to have a girl and a boy.”

Counters The Miz, 37, “I’m good with two. I think that’d be great. It’s a good number, solid number — Monroe doesn’t have to be alone and it’s not too much for us.”

For now, though, Monroe has given Maryse and The Miz more than enough to do — and the family of three has already made lifelong memories.

“My favorite moments are when Maryse is asleep. I just sit there alone in the quiet, dark house and rock [Monroe] back to sleep and her just looking up at me,” says The Miz. “Those are the times I really [feel] home and really love.”

And Monroe’s mama has big plans for her as she grows. “I’m trying to teach Monroe French,” says Maryse, explaining that she’d love for her daughter to “be bilingual by the age of 2” and that speaking to her baby girl in her native language is going “pretty good so far.”

One challenge the new parents have run into? Sleeping arrangements — well, The Miz has run into hurdles, anyway. As he jokes, “The kid hogs the entire bed, so I have a little corner between Maryse — who hogs the bed as it is — my Doberman and my infant. I literally have no part of the bed. I’m kicked out of my own bed.”

“But she’s a good sleeper,” says Maryse, revealing that Monroe snoozes in a Dock-A-Tot in their bed and usually goes to sleep around 9:30 p.m. and wakes up around 8 a.m. “She’ll sleep and I’ll wake up maybe three times.”

“And I tag in,” adds The Miz. “We tag in and out. We’re a good team.”

As executive producers on Miz & Mrs., Maryse and The Miz have already let their daughter watch the show, since she’s with them all the time. But as far as Monroe’s own future career goes, the couple are in agreement about supporting her along whatever path she chooses.

“If she likes the entertainment business, yeah why not?” Maryse tells PEOPLE. “But I really want to see her grow and decide and see what she likes. It’s one of the things I’m looking forward the most to.”

Adds The Miz, “Whatever she sets her mind to, I’m gonna try to give her as many tools as she possibly can to succeed at it.”

Miz & Mrs. premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on USA.