The Miz and Maryse Give PEOPLE an Exclusive Tour of Daughter Monroe's 'Princess'-Worthy Nursery

Monroe Sky‘s room is fit for royalty.

The 11-week-old daughter of WWE stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse is set up in princess-worthy style in her nursery, which is complete with a crystal chandelier, crown-topped crib, stunning white mirrored armoire and a closet full of sweet coordinating duds.

“Maryse spent a lot of time and effort on this nursery,” says The Miz, 37, taking PEOPLE on an exclusive tour of their baby girl’s pink, white and gray sleep space.

“And something really important to me is this writing,” Maryse, 35, says of the quote on Monroe’s wall that reads, “Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will move mountains.”

Adds the proud papa, “And I think Monroe Sky will move mountains.”

Taking PEOPLE through Monroe’s changing area, The Miz says, “People always say things get splattered at you, but you don’t actually take them seriously until it happens to you.”

“But Monroe doesn’t do that. She’s a lady,” the new mom jokes, with her husband chiming in good-naturedly, “Yeah, she’s the only baby in the world that doesn’t do that.”

“She doesn’t poop, doesn’t fart, doesn’t do any of that,” says Maryse.

The Miz admits the crib is one of his favorite parts of the room because he “put it together” — something he jokes only actually took a very short amount of time, involving tying bows to the vertical bars.

And above Monroe’s pink-and-white crib sits one very special piece that summarizes their little girl perfectly. “The crown, because she is a princess,” says Maryse of the royal piece, finished with a waterfall of tulle.

No princess’ quarters are complete without a fabulous wardrobe to match. The new parents went all-out on Monroe’s adorable duds (she has “more clothes and more shoes than I have,” says The Miz), showing off some of their favorite pieces — including a pair of Valentino baby shoes!

“This is one of her favorite outfits,” says Maryse, holding up a beautiful pink tulle-and-lace dress that her husband points out still has the tag on it. “She’s never worn it, but it’s one of her favorite outfits.”

“She wants to keep it clean for a really special occasion,” The Miz jokes.

