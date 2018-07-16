The Best Prime Day Finds for Kids and Babies

Kids are adorable. They’re so much fun. And good gravy, they’re expensive. That’s why it’s good to save where you can — and Amazon Prime day is a great time to do just that.

Whether you’re planning to stock up on back-to-school items, have been waiting to splurge on a car seat or high-tech baby monitor, or just want to treat your kids to some new books and toys, the retail giant has monster sales in all kids’ categories starting at 3 p.m. EST on July 16 and going through 3:00 a.m. on July 17. In fact, RetailMeNot said that “toys” is one of the top categories to shop on the site during the 36-hour sale. Still feeling a little overwhelmed by choice? Here are a few of the best sales to shop today.

Our pick: The Motorola Comfort 50 Digital Video Audio Baby Monitor with 5-inch Color Screen

Amazon

Our pick: Graco Fastaction Fold Jogger Click Connect Travel System in Chili Red

Our pick: Don't Forget Dexter!

Our pick: Simple Joys by Carter's Baby Boys' 2-Pack Cotton Footed Sleep and Play

Amazon

Save up to 40 percent on toys and games (including steep discounts on educator-beloved Melissa & Doug toys)

Our pick: Brio Roller Coaster Train Set

Keep checking back for even more amazing Prime Day deals for kids — diapers, formula and more included!