Mamma (and Dadda) Mia! Thandie Newton and Andy Garcia Take Their Kids Out for Premiere Day

Gang’s all here!

On Monday, Thandie Newton and Andy García took their families to the world premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London.

The Westworld actress, 45, attended alongside husband Ol Parker — who directed the film and wrote its screenplay — plus two of their three children: daughters Nico, 13, and Ripley, 17. (Son Booker Jombe, 4, was not pictured.)

The girls stood out in their creative ensembles, with Ripley rocking a multicolored midi dress and carrying a shoulder bag in the shape of a Harry Potter book. Actress Nico went for a bedazzled top and black skirt, while both girls wore white sneakers to complete their looks.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Ol Parker and Thandie Newton with their daughters Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Andy Garcia and family Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Thandie Newton Hits the Red Carpet Five Weeks After Baby

García, who plays Fernando Cienfuegos in the film, looked every bit the proud father as he smiled and posed for photos with his four children.

The 62-year-old actor’s three daughters — Alessandra, 27, Daniella, 30, and Dominik, 34 — opted for stunning dresses in various designs, while García’s 16-year-old son Andrés coordinated with his dad in a cool blue suit.

RELATED VIDEO: Family Fun! Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Her Kids to the Toronto Film Festival



Neither García nor Newton’s children are new to the spotlight, but the latter recently opened up about how she plans to protect her younger daughter from the more difficult parts of Hollywood.

“She has her mum right there like a lioness checking that everything is looked after,” Newton told Britain’s This Morning in May of Nico, who stars in Tim Burton‘s upcoming live-action Dumbo adaptation. “You can’t stop the industry [from] operating the way it has unless the truth comes out.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opens Friday nationwide.