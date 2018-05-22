Sweet for Summer! Target Unveils New Kids' Collection Inspired By the Museum of Ice Cream

Summer fashion for kids just got a whole lot cooler.

As a result of a design partnership with the Museum of Ice Cream, Target just announced a new venture in their Art Class collection: a line inspired by the sweet, celebrity-loved exhibit.

Curated just for kids, Museum of Ice Cream Art Class Kids’ collection includes a variety of pastel-colored apparel, including jumpsuits, shirts, skirts, hoodies, dresses, shorts, swimwear and more.

The Museum of Ice Cream Art Class Kids' Collection Target

The Museum of Ice Cream Art Class Kids’ collection will also offer accessories and novelty products like sunglasses, hats, jewelry, suitcases, lunchboxes, roller skates and skateboards.

Apparel, accessories and gear alike comes decorated with dessert-inspired patterns such as sprinkles, gummy bears and bananas.

Along with the sweet new duds for kids, Target will also be the first retailer to sell the Museum of Ice Cream‘s premium flavors: Cherrylicious, Churro Churro, Nana Banana, Chocolate Crush, Vanillionaire, Piñata and Sprinkle Pool.

In June, Target is also sponsoring a New York City space called The Pint Shop, the Museum of Ice Cream’s new interactive store concept “where guests can explore oversized pint installations and have the opportunity to indulge in a one-of-a-kind tasting experience,” according to a release.

Retailing for $6 to $60 with most products under $25, the Museum of Ice Cream Art Class Kids’ collection launches June 3 at Target stores and online at target.com.

The chain’s Museum of Ice Cream-inspired flavors will be available at the majority of Target stores starting July 8 through December, where you can grab them for $4.99 a pint.