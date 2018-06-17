Tanner Tolbert on the Low-Key Plans for His First Father's Day — Including 'Breakfast in Bed'

Tanner Tolbert‘s first Father’s Day is set to be one for the books.

The former reality star and his Bachelor in Paradise bride Jade Roper Tolbert have a fun day ahead of them, starting with “breakfast in bed” for the new dad. (He and his wife welcomed daughter Emerson Avery in August.)

“Getting breakfast in bed … and hanging by the pool with Emmy this Father’s Day,” Tolbert, 31, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his laid-back Sunday schedule.

As far as the couple’s evening plans go, he says their pool time will be “followed by a nice dinner date with the wife while Grandma watches the baby.”

This could very well be the first Father’s Day that Emerson is an only child. In April, Roper, 31, told PEOPLE she and her husband were “kind of low-key trying for another baby.”

“We’ve been talking about it. We want our kids to be close in age so they’re close siblings, and I’m not getting any younger,” Roper admitted, laughing.

“We’ll see when the next one happens, but yeah — we’re officially not not trying!” Tolbert chimed in.

For Roper, having two little ones close in age means that they’ll also be close pals — hopefully. “I just love the idea of our kids being best friends,” said the star, who jokingly added, “Though, they might hate each other at some point!”

And how many babies until the spouses’ family is complete? “I want to at least have one [boy],” Tolbert admitted. “We joke and I tell her that she’s going to have to keep on trying until we get that boy.”

While that may be the joke, the father of one says they will most likely cap their family at four children — maybe.

“I mean, if we had four girls … I’m not saying I wouldn’t try again,” Tolbert explained, adding he wants “to experience both” although he knows “it’s not [his] body.”