Why Sutton Foster Says Her Younger Costar Peter Hermann Helped Her Adopt Daughter Emily

Teamwork makes the dream work for Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann — both on and off screen.

The Younger costars paid a visit to the PEOPLE Now studios recently to dish about the upcoming fifth season of their hit TV Land series (which just got renewed for season 6!), as well as their sweet familial connection.

“[Peter]’s a huge reason why we found our daughter,” says Foster, 43, of herself and husband Ted Griffin, with whom she welcomed now-15-month-old Emily Dale via adoption in the spring of 2017. “I’m gonna start crying when I think about it.”

“I met my husband later in life and there are many ways to have a family. And when we started approaching the road towards adoption, he’s the guy we talked to,” continues the actress of Hermann, who adopted son Andrew Nicolas, 7 this summer, and daughter Amaya Josephine, who turned 7 in April. (He and wife Mariska Hargitay are also parents to son August Miklos Friedrich, 12 this month.)

Addressing her costar, she adds, “We basically followed in your footsteps.”

Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Hermann, 50, has just one piece of advice for others looking to take the road to adoption: “Go — simply that,” he tells PEOPLE.

“I think parenthood, in general, is not for the faint of heart,” says the children’s book author and former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star. “It’s something to go into with a lot of thought and with a lot of courage and a lot of joy.”

“And parenthood in whatever form, whether biological or adopted kids, it is an exquisite journey to bring a young person into your life,” he adds. “I just can’t say enough good about it.”

Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster

Foster explains that her “life is sort of renewed” since Emily became a part of it, in that she sees “every children’s store, every park, every festival” — things she never took much notice of before becoming a mom.

“I feel feelings I’ve never felt before. I smile sometimes so hard I feel like my face is gonna explode,” says the Bunheads alum, sharing that her baby girl is about to get her first-ever haircut and joking, “I definitely wear more sweatpants — not that that’s anything really new, but I do own more now.”

Younger season 5 premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on TV Land.