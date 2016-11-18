This Is Us Star Sterling K. Brown Reenacts How He Delivered His Own Son on the Bathroom Floor

If this whole acting thing doesn’t work out, Sterling K. Brown might have a future in obstetrics!

The This Is Us star stopped by Live with Kelly Thursday and spilled some details of his home life — including that time he helped deliver his elder son Andrew, who’s now 5.

“She comes crawling out of the bathroom after a while and she’s like ‘I think I’m crowning,’ ” the actor tells Kelly Ripa and cohost Ryan Seacrest of his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. “I’m asleep kinda, I’m like, ‘Sweetheart, you can’t be crowning. It’s your first baby. Just try to relax.’ I’m mansplaining what’s happening to her body.”

“She’s like, ‘This joker knows nothing,’ ” adds Brown, 40, who is also dad to 1-year-old son Amaré with fellow actor Bathe. “She dials 911 and is trying to get the paramedics, and I’m on the phone with the midwife.”

Not shockingly, Bathe was right about how quickly her first child was about to be born.

“Basically, she’s on all fours, I look down, the baby’s head is out,” Brown says. “The midwife’s like, [soothing voice] ‘That’s fantastic, just wait for Mommy to push again. Catch the baby so you can put him on Mommy’s chest and they can start bonding.’ ”

“And sure enough, my wife pushed a second time, [and] his body just wriggled out. I had a hand on the back of his head and on his bum. He cried — [makes crying sound] — immediately, so I didn’t have to rub him to make sure that he was breathing.”

Brown then gets up on his chair to demonstrate exactly how things went down, to the raucous delight of the studio audience.

“She was on all fours. The baby was right here,” he emphasizes, putting his hand near his backside. “I grab the baby from the back … ”

“I’ll catch!” Ripa says, crouching down behind Brown to mime catching a baby as the audience continues to laugh.

“Then you have to pass the baby through my legs,” he says.

“Yes, I sure do,” Ripa says, pretending to pass a baby to Brown.

“I got him, I [undid] the umbilical cord from around his leg, put him on Mommy’s chest and then within seconds he’s bobbing around, looking for the breast,” the actor continues.

The audience cheers for Brown who, not surprisingly considering his storytelling prowess, recently won an Emmy for his portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

“You both have kids — I do not,” Seacrest tells Ripa and Brown, joking, “I’m totally confused with how this works.”

“I’ll tell you later,” Ripa tells him. “I have a book for you.”