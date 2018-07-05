Another NBA championship win and another baby!

Ayesha and Steph Curry have welcomed their third child, a son named Canon W. Jack Curry, Steph announced Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn.

“On this journey, on this quest … protect me …I’m bless!” the basketball superstar captioned the snapshot before revealing his baby boy’s name.

Ayesha, 29, and Steph, 30, are also parents to two daughters: Ryan Carson, 3 on Tuesday, and Riley, who turns 6 on July 19.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us,” Ayesha captioned a black-and-white photo of Canon with his big sisters.

“Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

RELATED: Santiago! Garrett! Lulu! Isla! All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018 — So Far

The Golden State Warriors point guard and his wife announced their big news on Instagram in February, with the then-mom-to-be sharing a photo of herself looking down at her baby belly, wearing a T-shirt that reads “PREGGERS” — the same shirt Beyoncé famously rocked while pregnant with twins.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽‍♀️. Curry party of 5,” Ayesha captioned the photo, adding, “Feeling very blessed … and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3😍🤰🏽”

Prior to the announcement of their baby’s birth, the couple did not reveal the sex. In February, Steph told Ellen DeGeneres that he was the one pressuring his wife not to find out what they were having — even though the results were on her phone.

“I would love to get to the delivery room and have that surprise. I’ve heard stories on both ends of finding out early, finding out when the baby was born. But she’s a planner, she wants to know,” he said.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Ayesha Curry Is Feeling “Awful” Four and a Half Months Into Her Third Pregnancy



That same month, Ayesha revealed her prenatal journey had not been an easy one thus far.

“I still have nausea, can’t sleep, pee every five seconds and am just so darn tired. I have what docs call Hyperemesis. This basically means the nausea, incessant sickness and exhaustion probably won’t go away,” she blogged on her co-founded lifestyle community goInspo.

“The only silver linings here are that my itty-bitty baby is healthy and Princess Kate has suffered from the same condition during her pregnancies. Not feeling super royal though,” she added.

And there could be more Curry kids in their future. “[Steph would] have three more kids right now if he could,” Ayesha, who released a cookbook that fall, said in the June 2016 issue of Parents magazine.