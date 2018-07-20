Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Newborn Son Canon's 'Modern' Nursery: 'I Am in Love'

Steph and Ayesha Curry‘s modern-living style has never looked cuter.

The Golden State Warriors player, 30, and lifestyle blogger/cookbook author showed off their 2-week-old son Canon W. Jack‘s nursery in a Friday blog post (complete with maternity photos!), where Ayesha explained how its progressive aesthetic came about.

“We’ve always been very traditional in our style and recently had a little change of pace and modernized our living space a TON! So with the nursery, we wanted to carry on the same theme and [do] something warm and cozy yet MODERN!” explained Ayesha, 28.

The couple saw the perfect opportunity to team up yet again with Pottery Barn Kids, who helped them design their now-3-year-old daughter Ryan Carson‘s nursery as well as the bedrooms and playroom for her and sister Riley, 6.

“I was floored when Pottery Barn enlightened me that they would actually be launching MODERN BABY in July and that I’d be the first to enjoy the collection pre-launch just in time for baby Canon!” writes the new mother of three.

Ayesha explains the couple had a practical reason for choosing the line’s triangle-pattern Chasing Paper Wallpaper ($40) — and it’s all about the color.

“I’ve heard babies eyes are attracted to black and white and that it’s extremely sensory for them!” she writes, adding that they chose the black-and-gold Art Deco Crib ($149 to $999) and Art Deco Dresser & Topper ($999 to $1,179) “to add a little warmth and glam.”

One of Ayesha’a favorite inclusions in her baby boy’s room? The framed art ($71 to $468). “It was such a sweet surprise because my husband and I have a special phrase we’ve said to each other for 10 years and it ends with ‘always,’ ” she reveals. “There couldn’t have been a more perfect addition to the room.”

Other items in the nursery include MODERN BABY’s Sleep Tight Baby Blanket ($49.50) and the Your Are Magic and bird-patterned Taking Flight wall art ($89 to $178 each).

Baby Canon can even snuggle alongside the Finn + Emma Mischief the Mouse Big Buddy & Rattle Buddy stuffed toys ($28 to $54) while his parents read to him in the Lola Swivel Glider & Ottoman ($299 to $1,199).

“The rocking chair is so insanely cozy and deep. Perfect for those late nights and of course story time!” says Ayesha.

“I LOVE the way all of the accessories bring everything together and make the room feel alive, especially that yellow ottoman!” she adds of the line’s mustard-hued Round Ottoman ($299).

“Pottery Barn Kids, I can’t thank you enough for making this nursery possible just in time for Canon’s arrival! I am in love with it!” Ayesha concludes.