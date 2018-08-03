Hi, Canon! Ayesha Curry Shares the First Photo of Her Baby Boy's Face as He Turns 1 Month Old

Canon W. Jack is 1 month old!

To celebrate his big age milestone, Steph Curry‘s baby boy stuck his tongue out in the first of a two-photo set shared by mom Ayesha Curry to Instagram late Thursday night.

Two blocks spelling out “1 month” are above baby Canon in the first snapshot, while the second shows him wearing an adorable smile while lounging on a fluffy white backdrop.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

“How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?!” the proud mom, 29, captioned her post.

“Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon 💙,” Ayesha added.

Canon Curry Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha and Steph, 30, announced their third child’s arrival on Instagram on the Fourth of July, with the basketball superstar captioning a snapshot of his newborn, “On this journey, on this quest … protect me …I’m bless!”

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us,” the new mom of three captioned a black-and-white photo of Canon with his big sisters Ryan Carson, 3, and Riley, 6.

Last month, the Golden State Warriors player and lifestyle blogger/cookbook author showed off Canon’s nursery in a blog post (complete with maternity photos!), where Ayesha explained how its progressive aesthetic came about.

“We’ve always been very traditional in our style and recently had a little change of pace and modernized our living space a TON! So with the nursery, we wanted to carry on the same theme and [do] something warm and cozy yet MODERN!” she wrote.

“I was floored when Pottery Barn enlightened me that they would actually be launching MODERN BABY in July and that I’d be the first to enjoy the collection pre-launch just in time for baby Canon!”Ayesha added.