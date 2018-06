“I never ever believed that I would be nursing a child over the age of 3. But now that I am, I believe when he is done, he will be done,” the Big Bang Theory actress wrote in a blog post for Kveller. “I believe that he will not need to nurse before he walks down the aisle to greet his bride under the chuppah, and I believe that nursing is natural and beautiful and wonderful. I believe in being conscious of where I nurse my toddler and I also believe that there is nothing wrong with nursing Fred.”

Bialik used the post as an explanation of her weaning process, expounding on the “no ask, no refuse” policy, her decision to stop pumping and her then-husband’s role in the process. “I loved nursing Fred,” she shared. “Around 2½ years old, though (about 6 months ago), I started wanting a little bit less of loving nursing Fred.”