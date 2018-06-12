Stanley Tucci is a father of five!

The Oscar-nominated actor and his wife Felicity Blunt have welcomed their second child together, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Emilia Giovanna Tucci was born on Thursday, April 19, weighing in at 6 lbs., 6 oz.

“Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities,” Tucci, 57, jokes to PEOPLE of his new baby girl.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Elton John, Mick Jagger, Steve Martin and More: Hollywood’s Older Dads Club

Emilia joins big brother Matteo Oliver, 3, as well as Tucci’s three children from his marriage to late wife Kate: Camilla, 16, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18.

PEOPLE first learned of the couple’s pregnancy news in March, when they stepped out together at N.Y.C.’s Guggenheim Museum, where the mom-to-be embraced her baby bump while in a multicolored V-neck dress.

Felicity Blunt Michael Loccisano/Getty

RELATED: Stanley Tucci Marries Felicity Blunt



Tucci and Blunt were engaged by November 2011, five years after Tucci starred with his bride’s sister Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada, where he shone as Nigel, a sharp-tongued yet supportive art director.

RELATED: Fifth Child on the Way for Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt Michael Loccisano/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Fifth Child on the Way for Stanley Tucci

They quietly wed the following August, and held a more formal get-together in London that September amid a star-studded guest list including Steve Buscemi (who served as best man), Oliver Platt, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep and, of course, Emily and husband John Krasinski.