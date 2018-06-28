It's a Boy! Stacy Keibler Announces the Birth of Her Second Child, Son Bodhi Brooks

Stacy Keibler is now a mom of two!

The former WWE wrestler, 38, revealed on Instagram, Wednesday, that she and husband Jared Pobre welcomed a baby boy named Bodhi Brooks earlier this month.

“Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world 💫,” she captioned a sweet shot. “His spirit melts our hearts ♥♥♥ We feel beyond blessed ! 🙏 #Familyof4 #Secondhomebirth #Welcometotheworld.”

In the image, the newborn’s hand was wrapped around his mom’s thumb. His dad and big sister, 3-year-old Ava Grace, also stacked their hands in the family photo.

Keibler quietly announced that she was expecting in March, sharing a photo of a literal bun in the oven.

“Look what we’ve got cooking! A Bun’dle of love!” she wrote.

The Dancing with the Stars alum only began to document her growing belly on Instagram in May.

“Can’t wait to spend next #MothersDay with this little angel in my arms,” she captioned a belly baring shot last month, adding the hashtags “#happymama” and “#babybump.”

Keibler kept up her workouts as her belly grew, and she also shared several snaps from a maternity photo shoot on the beach, in which she posed with Pobre and Ava.

“Soon, we’ll be a family of 4!” she captioned the post. “Our hearts are filled with love ☺ 💕💕.”

Keibler wasn’t the only one looking forward to the new baby — Ava made sure to give her new sibling lots of love before his big arrival.

“Someone’s excited to become a big sister soon,” the star captioned a boomerang clip of Ava happily rubbing her belly.

Keibler said pregnancy was smooth sailing the first time around, when she announced she and Pobre, a tech entrepreneur, were expecting a baby shortly after the couple tied the knot in March 2014. They welcomed Ava in August of that year.

Though it was in quick succession, she said becoming newlyweds and parents all at once brought the couple even closer.

“Our bond is so strong and special and getting pregnant has made it even more so,” she told Fit Pregnancy while expecting Ava. “It’s been so much fun preparing to become new parents together.”