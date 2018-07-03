There’s a little one on the way for Slick Woods!

The 21-year-old fashion model is pregnant and expecting her first child, she announced in an Instagram post Monday evening.

In the two-photo set, Woods (whose real name is Simone Thompson) sits on the edge of a pool with her feet in the water, wearing a black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit that shows off her baby bump.

“In good company,” she captioned the post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Slick Woods Slick Woods/Instagram

RELATED: Rihanna Named a New Fenty Beauty Eyeliner After One of Her Most Epic Twitter Clapbacks Ever

Woods also used her Instagram Story to share a couple more shots of her bump. Dressed in shorts, sneakers and an off-the-shoulder crop top, the mom-to-be is touching her belly in the first photo while a superimposed image of a cheeseburger with the word “FOOD” written on it hangs over her head.

In the second photo, the Rihanna muse and Fenty Beauty model — who recently walked the runway in Miu Miu’s Fall 2018 fashion show with Elle Fanning and has appeared in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and more — is sitting on a couch, with the words “MY EGO” written jokingly over her protruding belly.

Slick Woods Slick Woods/Instagram

Slick Woods

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna’s Biggest Fear (Hint: “Childbirth”)



Fellow models and other celebrities flocked to the comments section on the star’s poolside photo to congratulate her on her upcoming new addition.

“Ah Slick this makes me so happy! Congrats!” wrote Kaia Gerber, while Joan Smalls chimed in with, “Congratulations you gorgeousness! Blessings” and Ashley Graham said, “Congrats babe!”

Other well wishes came from Azealia Banks, Diplo and Taraji P. Henson, the latter of whom wrote, “CONGRATS!!!!!!!!” and tacked on three kiss emojis.