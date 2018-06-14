Siri Daly is a busy working mama!

Siri is a mom to three kids with husband Carson Daly: daughters London Rose, 3½, and Etta Jones, 5½, plus son Jackson James, 9. She was a television writer and producer before becoming a stay-at-home parent.

The decision to write about food on her blog Siriously Delicious was a no-brainer; aside from parenting, food has always been Siri’s passion. In her debut cookbook, also titled Siriously Delicious (available now), she shares a collection of triumphs and mistakes, plus simple, delicious recipes for people who love food.

Siri, 37, regularly appears on the TODAY show alongside her husband, oftentimes for a segment called “Dining with the Dalys.”

You can find more of Siri’s recipes and adventures in motherhood on Instagram at @siriouslydelicious and @realmomsweargrey, respectively.

Some people have one child, then another and then maybe a few more and soon, they must face a grim reality: They need a new car — a third row for all those small humans and their small friends (#carpoollife). So what do they do? They succumb to the pressure of buying a minivan. Some people make this purchase grudgingly.

Not. Me. I LOVE MY MINIVAN!

*The following blog might be considered a love letter to a “high-roof vehicle with a flexible interior layout” (as Wikipedia defines a minivan). If you are a parent and this interests (or horrifies) you, please read on.

Back in 2012, shortly before my second child was born, we switched from a mid-sized car to the infamous minivan. Fun fact: I drove a minivan in high school when it was really (NOT) cool to do so, and I was less enthused back then. This time around, however, my life instantly changed for the better, and here is why.

Let’s begin with the sliding doors. There is nothing more irritating than strapping your children into the car, loading it with your stuff, then realizing a door is open. That usually is enough to bring tears to my eyes (I’m emotional). But with a minivan, no need to fret (and sweat … and curse) because all doors shut with the push of a button! A button! Child locks prevent your kids from abusing such a power; therefore you can maintain all control, as you should.

Additionally, raise your hand if you’ve ever had a kid open a door with such force that it dings the car next to you. (My hand is frantically waving in the air.) This can be avoided with those magical sliding doors. In fact, if I had a rock band, I think I would name it Sliding Doors, because my obsession goes that far. It would be the coolest rock band in all of the land.

Moving on, let’s talk about how low minivans are to the ground, making them convenient and easy for your children to hop in and out of. Once your kids learn how to buckle themselves in, you barely have to lift a finger. Combine that lowness with the high roof and you can practically have a dance party in your car, if that’s something you’re into.

Also, the trunk … because of the close proximity to the ground, I simply hop into the trunk and fold myself over the back row to buckle anyone in who can’t do it themselves. It’s still not the most enjoyable task, but it beats climbing back there and pretty much straining every muscle in your body.

Mostly, I like to own my minivan crush. To me, it represents a chapter of my life that I know is fleeting — the period of cereal-littered car seats, Disney soundtracks on repeat and constant requests to “Look, Mom, look” (I CANNOT LOOK, I AM DRIVING). One day I’ll miss my messy van full of children, so for now, I embrace it.

Won’t lie, though, I could have done without it in high school … I mean, come on!