Simon Cowell hopes his 4-year-old son, Eric, will eventually be a part of the family business.

When asked how much it would mean to him to see his baby boy take over the TV mogul’s empire, Cowell, 58, admitted that he “would love it.”

“I actually think it’s probably the best incentive I’ve ever had to keep everything running as well as I possibly can over the next few years,” the America’s Got Talent judge told Extra in an interview on Thursday.

However, Cowell says he’s not going to just hand over his franchise to his little one, noting that his son will have to work his way up. “Not that anyone should have anything for nothing,” added Cowell. “I would do with him what my dad did. I would have him start as an intern, learn the job,” explained the television personality and producer. “But the idea that one day he could be doing this or something similar, I would love that.”

And although his son is too young to learn the ropes of his entertainment business, Cowell says he has taught his toddler one thing. “Eating with his mouth open,” the proud dad says with a laugh. “It cracks me up. It makes me laugh.”

As for Eric’s other latest milestones? “He says please and thank you,” shared Cowell, adding that his baby boy is “not a brat, he’s kind.”

“He actually cracks me up — he can really, really make me laugh, because we have a very similar sense of humor!” gushes Cowell. “He’s so competitive, the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my life!”

Last August, Cowell— who welcomed his first child, Eric Philip in February 2014 with girlfriend Lauren Silverman—shared that he and his son were buddies.

“Eric’s old enough now to be my buddy. We talk to each other all the time,” Cowell explained. “We’re friends and he’s fun to be around.”