The Increasingly Popular Shitten Mittens Are a Real Thing for Parents on Dirty Diaper Duty

Parents, meet your new favorite hand accessory.

If you’ve ever been in the middle of changing a diaper and gotten poop on your hands, Shittens (yes, you read that right) are here to save the day.

Shittens are moist wipes shaped like mittens that you can wear on your hands while performing the messiest sessions of diaper duty, helping limit the amount that gets on you instead of thrown out with the waste, where it belongs.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Shittens

RELATED GALLERY: From Pajamas to Bottles and Rattles: Kim Kardashian West’s Must-Have Baby Items

The company’s website reveals that Shittens aren’t only for diaper duty, but can be used for pets, for elderly care and even on yourself.

Celebrities like Jenny McCarthy, Norm MacDonald and adult film star Tabitha Stevens have given testimonials on the product, with Stevens saying, “The mitt to clean your s— and keep your heiny fresh and shiny!”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Number 4?! Not So Fast! Kristin Cavallari Says “She Doesn’t Want to Go Back to the Diaper Phase”



The product’s co-inventor, Rachel Fine, opened up to Parents in March about Shittens, which she created alongside husband Richie Wilson. (They first pitched the idea to Mark Cuban on Shark Tank.)

“As new parents, our first big blowout happened in a car seat. Dear Lord, that clean-up was horrific,” she said. “Putting on a Shitten to wipe down the seat was a lifesaver. We don’t use them for every diaper change, but for those epic blowouts, they really come in handy!”

“We hope to be able to make them more affordable as we grow and can place larger production orders,” Fine added. “But I’ll say this: When you really need a Shitten — for baby blow-outs, toddler’s potty training, special needs, elderly care, friends overseas, camping trips, pets, etc. — they’re worth every penny.”

This interview I did about @GetShittens with @parentsmagazine today is one of my favorites 🙂 Thanks for reading/ sharing/ buying/ using our goofy product. @TheRichieWilson & I have had SO much fun with it. We're #1 at #2!! https://t.co/LmPFdXumSU — Rachel Fine (@RachelFine) March 21, 2018

RELATED: Kevin Hart Jokes He Doesn’t Change Son’s Diapers: Kenzo Needs a “Mother’s Touch; That’s Not a Father’s Time”

And because no company named Shittens can possibly not have a sense of humor, their tagline is, “No One Wants Poop On Their Hands… Clean Up Any Mess With Shittens™.”

A 20-pack of these handy, creative wipes (which are not reusable but are eco-friendly, according to the company’s website) retails for $20 on amazon.com.