Shenae Grimes-Beech is one step closer to being a mom!

The 28-year-old 90210 alum was fêted by her closest friends in a “Here Comes Trouble”-themed shower filled with sweets, flowers and special touches that showed off the mom-to-be’s playful personality on Sunday.

“We don’t know where to begin to properly describe what a special day we had celebrating Baby Beech,” Grimes-Beech — who was raised in Toronto — tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Milestones like this are always bittersweet for us because our families live too far to be present all the time, but when we looked around yesterday and felt so much love radiating in the air, we knew we were in fact surrounded by family after all,” she adds.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Josh Beech and Shenae Grimes-Beech Lucas Rossi

Shenae Grimes-Beech baby shower Lucas Rossi

Shenae Grimes-Beech baby shower Lucas Rossi

RELATED: 90210 Star Shenae Grimes-Beech Is Expecting a Daughter with Husband Josh Beech

Grimes-Beech’s 31-year-old husband Josh, who grew up in the U.K., was also on hand for the celebrations. The couple wed five years ago and announced in May they are expecting a daughter.

“Every guest in attendance has become a part of our L.A. family, and we couldn’t be more grateful and overjoyed for all of the love already shining on our baby girl from all of her aunties and uncles,” says the actress, whose bash was hosted by close friend Chris Rossi at his home and captured by his younger brother, photographer Lucas Rossi.

AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes-Beech Lucas Rossi

Shenae Grimes-Beech baby shower Lucas Rossi

Shenae Grimes-Beech baby shower Lucas Rossi

RELATED: Chanel Iman Reveals She’s Expecting a Daughter During Pink-Filled Baby Shower: “So Ready”

Produced by Be Inspired PR, the star’s shower featured lush floral arrangements by Unique Floral Design, furniture by AV Party Rentals and linens and throw pillows by La Tavola Linens.

Guests — including Grimes-Beech’s former 90210 costar AnnaLynne McCord — were welcomed into the soirée with custom chalkboard signs by SheWildflower and tucked into a variety of desserts by Polkatots Cupcakes that were served on Minted and Vintage platters.

They also sipped on One Hope wines with custom “Baby Beech” stir sticks by Delovely Details while posing for photos in a custom booth featuring paper flowers by Paper Flora.

Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech Lucas Rossi

Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech Lucas Rossi

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s “Whimsical” and Pink “Boho-Themed” Shower for Her Baby Girl



“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” Grimes-Beech previously told PEOPLE of her pregnancy. “I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do.”

She added, “I’m thrilled that we’re welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been. She is such an incredible mama to me and I’m so excited to share everything she’s instilled in me and taught me with our baby girl!”