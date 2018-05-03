90210 Star Shenae Grimes-Beech Is Expecting a Daughter with Husband Josh Beech

There’s going to be a new baby in the neighborhood — 90210 star Shenae Grimes-Beech and her husband Josh Beech will be welcoming a daughter later this year.

“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” the actress, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple wed five years ago (Grimes-Beech wore an unconventional black wedding gown for their big day), and the star says she’s always known her husband would one day make an amazing dad.

“I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I’m thrilled that we’re welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been,” says Grimes-Beech, who’s currently on hiatus from her new TV crime drama The Detail. “She is such an incredible mama to me and I’m so excited to share everything she’s instilled in me and taught me with our baby girl!”

“To say that I am over the moon that we are going to be having a little baby Beech is a huge understatement,” says Beech, 31, who still plans to release music with the Jaguar Bones but is currently focusing on fashion photography. “Life’s about to get a whole lot wilder, and I can’t bloody wait!”

On their wedding day, the Beeches exchanged vows to Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” and “that is exactly what we’re excited to share with our little family’s new addition,” adds Grimes-Beech, who recently launched her new YouTube channel and will continue working on her fashion and beauty blog Lost in Lala.