'Vamos Colombia!' Shakira's Sons Support Her Home Country During World Cup — See the Cute Snaps

Shakira‘s sons have spoken!

Sasha, 3, and Milan, 5, are all smiles in a pair of photos the Colombian singer posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday, wearing the signature yellow Adidas jerseys that their mom’s home-country team is currently sporting during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Vamos Colombia! 🇨🇴⚽🏆‬,” she captioned the post of the adorable brothers. (Colombia ended up losing 2-1 to Japan in Tuesday’s match, but will take on both Poland and Senegal over the next week and a half.)

There are likely a couple of teams the family is cheering for, as the boys’ dad Gerard Piqué is currently participating in the cup as part of the Spain national team, whom he helped take home the championship in 2010. Spain drew 3-3 in their Friday match against Portugal, and will face Iran and Morocco on Wednesday and Monday, respectively.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's sons Sasha and Milan Shakira/Instagram

While her partner competes in the World Cup, Shakira, 41, is currently in Europe on her El Dorado World Tour — and in the meantime, it seems her sons have taken quite naturally to a sport of their own.

“Training with mom,” the “Perro Fiel” singer captioned an adorable February video of Sasha and Milan practicing on the tennis court with their instructor.

On June 5, Sasha was still hard at work perfecting his skills on the court, with Shakira sharing a clip of the athletic little boy “working on his backhand while mommy prepares for showtime!”

Perhaps taking after his 31-year-old soccer-superstar dad, Sasha is actually adept at quite a few sports.

In April 2017, Shakira shared a video of her then-2-year-old performing a series of impressive athletic feats for his age, including making a basket and hitting a tennis ball over an adult-sized net multiple times.

“Mi bebito deportista! My little athlete!” she captioned the Instagram clip.