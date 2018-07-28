Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Is 'Ready to Transfer an Embryo' in IVF Process

Shahs of Sunset stars Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Tommy Feight said “I do” in April, and now they’re deep in the process of having a baby!

During an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live on Friday, Javid opened up about her journey to expand her family — which the 45-year-old reality star says will come with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“I’ve been going through IVF, and I’m ready to transfer an embryo,” she told Lewis, the host’s partner Gage Edwards and fellow Flipping Out star Megan Weaver.

“I’m hoping and praying,” Javid added. “You don’t want to jinx it. … in a month and a half, hopefully, I’ll be pregnant.”

Mercedes "MJ" Javid Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Javid went on to explain that she’s “run into all these little problems” with IVF, including “having polyp surgery.” Removing the uterine polyps is a common procedure done by physicians during the IVF process to improve implantation rates before the transferring of the embryos.

“I love my doctor, he’s awesome,” Javid said. “I feel like I’m in great hands.”

Before implantation though, Javid is off to New York City this weekend for a “last hurrah.”

“I won’t be able to travel [afterwards], because I’ll be considered a high-risk pregnancy,” she said. “I get to go to New York and have a good time.”

This potential baby-to-be will be the first for Javid and Feight.

The couple met on Tinder and got engaged in 2015 after over a year together. Their romance has been captured on the Bravo show, and the nuptials will air on there as well.

“Remember me, the one who said never?” she teases in the trailer for the show’s upcoming seventh season. “Guess what, motherf—ers. I’m getting married!”

Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Tommy Feight Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

She also hasn’t made her desire to expand her family a secret, though she previously said she was feeling “superstitious” about it.

“It’s not on the back burner,” she told The Daily Dish last summer. “We’re planning to go for it; unless something goes wrong, we will be pregnant. God willing.”

Meanwhile, fellow Shahs cast members Reza Farahan and Shervin Roohparvar gave her their seal of approval.

“I think that every mistake that a parent could make, she’s kind of watched,” Farahan said last July during a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, referring to Javid’s opinionated mom, Vida. “So she has a roadmap for what not to do.”

Roohparvar agreed. “She’s learned what not to do,” he said. “[Javid] would knock it out of the park.”

