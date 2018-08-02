Serena Williams Is Teaching Her 11-Month-Old Daughter Olympia to Speak French

Serena Williams’ is raising her 11-month-old daughter Olympia to be bilingual.

The 36-year-old tennis star shared a video of herself speaking French to her baby girl on Instagram Wednesday.

In the clip, Williams can be heard saying “wash your hands,” to Olympia who hilariously is doing so in the dog’s water bowl.

The tennis ace continues in French, telling the little girl not to use the dog water and jokingly exclaiming, “Oh là là!”

“Now I have to give her a bath,” Williams wrote over the story.

This isn’t the first time little Olympia got a taste of a European culture. Last month, Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, 35, and Olympia jetted off to Venezia, Italy all because Williams was hungry.

“She wanted Italian for dinner, so…” Ohanian captioned an Instagram of himself with Williams, whose sipping on a glass of wine.

Ohanian, who in addition to being Williams’ husband and Olympia’s dad is the co-founder of Reddit, also shared a shot from a gondola ride he and Williams took while in Italy and photo of Williams exploring the city at night.

Their trip to Italy came just a few weeks after Williams’ return to Wimbledon.

Although she lost the ladies’ singles final to Angelique Kerber, Williams’ post-match interview proved she’ll always be a winner.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far,” Williams told reporters. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

“To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried,” Williams added.