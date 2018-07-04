Serena Williams Says This Helped Her Shed the Baby Weight But That She Still Has 'Some to Lose'

Serena Williams‘ secret to weight loss after baby? Diet and exercise.

In a chat with PEOPLE for Celeb Parents Get Real, the 23-time Grand Slam winner admits her techniques in shedding the pounds after welcoming now-10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia didn’t involve anything over the top.

“My secret to losing the baby weight was just working out and eating healthy and having a real healthy lifestyle,” says Williams, 36.

“And it’s hard — I still feel like I have some to lose,” she admits. “But hey, I’m taking it a day at a time.”

The tennis star’s comments come two days after she spoke about losing baby weight at a Sunday news conference in London, admitting she had expected to shed some pounds with breastfeeding and hadn’t been successful.

“I was vegan, I didn’t eat sugar … and I wasn’t at the weight I would’ve been had I not [breastfed],” Williams said. “What I’ve learned through the experience [is] every body is different, every person is different, every physical body is different. For my body, it didn’t work, no matter how much I worked out, no matter how much I did.”

The physical effect of letting go of breastfeeding? The athlete lost a whopping 10 lbs. in one week. “It was crazy, and I just kept dropping,” she recalled. “That’s what I learned that everything was different.”

Parenting has been full of joy for Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, who regularly rave about their adorable daughter on social media.

But the experience has had its rough patches too. As Williams tells PEOPLE, “It’s tough in the beginning. The baby’s crying all the time and you don’t know why — you don’t know if it’s gas, you don’t know if she’s sick, you don’t know if it’s just colic.”

“So I just started crying with her because I couldn’t help her and I wanted to help her and I couldn’t, so I just started crying,” she says.