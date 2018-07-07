Serena Williams ‘Cried’ After Missing Her Daughter’s First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

When you’re a working mom, sometimes it’s impossible to catch all of your child’s first milestones. And no one knows that more than Serena Williams.

On Saturday, the tennis star revealed that while she was busy training for Wimbledon, her 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia took her first steps.

“She took her first steps… I was training and missed it,” the 7-time Wimbledon champion wrote on Twitter, adding that she “cried” after learning the news.

The new mother is currently still in contention to score her eighth title at the annual tournament, having won her third-round match on Friday, defeating Kristina Mladenovic of France.

She will face off against fellow mother Evgeniya Rodina on Monday.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Serena Williams/Instagram

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

RELATED: Serena Williams Says This Helped Her Shed the Baby Weight But That She Still Has ‘Some to Lose’

Despite missing her daughter’s first steps, Williams’ baby girl previously made a sweet visit to the courts at the All England Club to cheer her mother on to victory.

Alongside a picture of the girl sitting on one of the venue’s famous grass courts, the little girl’s proud parents wrote, “Hummm that looks yummy #wimbledon go Mommy.”

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter on September 1, 2017.

RELATED: Serena Williams on Getting Pregnant Again: ‘I Don’t Know If I Want to Play If I Have Another Baby’

During a news conference on Sunday ahead of one of her Wimbledon matches, the new mother also opened up about her decision to stop nursing her daughter after six months.

After first having a goal to stop breastfeeding in January, Williams noted: “Then January became March. March became April, and I was still breastfeeding. And for me, it was really important to make it to three months, and then it was important to make it to four months. And then I was like, ‘Okay, I can do six months.’ ”

Serena Williams Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

Williams said she “felt good about” making it to six months of nursing, and after that it was more about “emotionally letting go” of the experience.

“I literally sat Olympia in my arms and I talked to her and we prayed about it,” she said. “And I told her, ‘Look, I’m gonna stop. Mommy has to do this.’ I cried a little bit — not as much as I thought I [would]. And she was fine.”

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Recalls Being ‘Devastated’ By Emergency C-Section and Postpartum Problems

Although Williams went on to share that she lost 10 lbs. in one week after she stopped breastfeeding, in a recent chat with PEOPLE for Celeb Parents Get Real, the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed she still has a ways to go before fully shedding her baby weight.

“My secret to losing the baby weight was just working out and eating healthy and having a real healthy lifestyle,” the 36-year-old tennis champion remarked.

“And it’s hard — I still feel like I have some to lose,” she continued. “But hey, I’m taking it a day at a time.”