Sean Lowe Opens Up About 4-Week-Old Son Isaiah: I'm Excited to Watch My Boys 'Grow Up Together'

Father’s Day is just around the corner and this year, Sean Lowe is celebrating two times over.

“I take so much pride in fatherhood,” the 34-year-old former Bachelor — who welcomed his second child with wife Catherine Giudici Lowe, son Isaiah Hendrix, on May 18 — tells PEOPLE.

Lowe and his wife Catherine are also parents to Samuel Thomas, 2 next month. And just like with their first child, they didn’t find out the sex of the new baby until his birth.

“I was very surprised that we had another boy. I couldn’t believe it for a second when I saw after he came out! I was mentally prepared to have a girl.”

Continues Lowe, “So far everyone is saying he looks like me. Which is great because with Samuel, everybody says he has his mama’s face and my coloring. So it’s nice that I have a kid who looks like me now.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Catherine Giudici Lowe Posts Sweet Photo to “Brag on” Husband Sean: You’re a “Great, Great Man”

And the father of two says he’s excited to one day teach his boys some of the lessons he learned from his own dad.

“My dad was always the one who would rather do something himself rather than pay someone else to do it,” says Lowe, who has partnered with Lowe’s and CRAFTSMAN.

“I want to take that same spirit and instill it in my sons. It’s such a valuable tool to have — if something goes wrong, I can fix it myself! Not to mention I can have something to pass down to them. The CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set will last forever.”

Sean Lowe Courtesy Sean Lowe

RELATED: Catherine Giudici Lowe Feels “Absolutely Complete” After Son No. 2: “It’s Been So Surreal”

For now, the former reality star is grateful to be getting some stretches of snoozes (“Isaiah is a great sleeper!”) and treasuring the moments of brotherly bonding.

“Samuel constantly wants to give him kisses and Isaiah just lays there and takes it and never cries,” says Lowe. “He’s such a chill baby.”

“I just think it will be so fun to watch them grow up together and be best friends,” Lowe shares. “I’m really excited to watch the dynamic as these boys grow into men.”

RELATED VIDEO: Happy Father’s Day to Some of Our Favorite Dads!



As for the big day on Sunday, “I just want quality time with the kids and Catherine,” says Lowe. “There’s a donut shop down the street from us so we’ll walk down there as a family. And we might go to the community water park. It’s really hot in Dallas!”

Still, Lowe admits it sometimes feels “bizarre” to actually be a father. “I feel too immature to have a family sometimes,” he says with a laugh. “But our goal is to fill our home with laughter and love, and we do that every day.”

He explains, “It’s fun to be goofy, while still maintaining discipline. I crack a lot of jokes at Samuel’s expense. But he’s going to grow up with a good sense of humor and always knowing how much his dad loves him.”