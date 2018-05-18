Meet Isaiah Hendrix! Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Share First Photos of Newborn Son

It’s another boy for Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe!

Hours after welcoming their second child, The Bachelor alums shared the first photos of the newborn on Friday.

“Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix,” Giudici Lowe, 32, announced on Instagram along with a sweet mother-son photo from the hospital.

“Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord,” Lowe, 34, captioned a father-son photo that showed the former reality star holding his baby.

The new addition joins firstborn son Samuel Thomas, who celebrates his second birthday on July 2.

Before the birth, the couple, who announced the pregnancy in November 2017, did not find out the sex of their baby, although Lowe recently admitted to PEOPLE that he “originally had a gut feeling it was going to be a boy.” However, after the pair had an ultrasound in early May, the expectant dad said he was thinking pink.

As for why they wanted to keep the sex of the baby a surprise, Sean previously said, “We didn’t [find out] with [Samuel] and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out.”

Members of Lowe’s family, including sister and brother-in-law Shay and Andrew Shull and mom Sherry Lowe, teased the arrival of Isaiah Hendrix on social media Friday when they shared videos and photos of Samuel’s cousins and Catherine’s mom hanging out in what looked like a hospital waiting room and putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

Sean and Catherine met on season 17 of The Bachelor, where they got engaged during the March 11, 2013, finale before tying the knot in a fairy-tale wedding that aired live on Jan. 26, 2014.