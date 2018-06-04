Sandra Bullock is opening up about her path to motherhood in an emotional new interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb.

The Ocean’s 8 star — who is mom to daughter Laila, 5½, and son Louis, 8 — revealed that she was debating going through the adoption process when a tragedy made her certain that it was her fate.

“I did think, ‘Maybe not.’ Then [Hurricane] Katrina happened. I’m going to cry,” said a teary-eyed Bullock. “Katrina happened in New Orleans and something told me, ‘My child is there.’ It was weird.”

The actress welcomed Louis at 3½ months old in January 2010.

“I looked at him like, ‘Oh, there you are.’ It was like he had always been there,” she recalled. “He fit in the crook of my arm. He looked me in the eyes. He was wise. My child was wise.”

The 53-year-old added, “The beautiful thing that I was constantly told was, ‘The perfect child will find you. You will find your child.’ But you don’t believe that when it’s not happening. When you’re going, ‘Where is my family?’ When it does happen, you know exactly what they’re talking about.”

However, her family wasn’t yet complete — and Louis knew it before his mom even did.

Bullock shared that she was having dinner with a few girlfriends when Louis, then 3, decided to join them. When one pal talked about her daughters, Louis chimed in, “Yeah, I don’t have daughters. But I’m going to have a baby soon.”

The Oscar winner tried to convince her friends that she hadn’t been planning to grow her family, but she thought her son may be onto something.

“I realized at that time, maybe he knew something. And when I think about it, it would have been around the time that Laila was born,” Bullock said, giving Kotb chills. “It’s Louis’ way. Louis has a very strong way. He’s a fine leader, and he led me to Lai.”

Laila, who had been living in foster care in Louisiana, joined Bullock’s family in 2015 at age 3½.

“You don’t even know who you’ve inspired,” Kotb, who welcomed 15-month-old daughter Haley Joy in February 2017, told the actress.

“I hope me telling my story let people know that there is no end game,” Bullock replied. “There are hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child. You’re a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child.”

She added, “It’s amazing to me how we can take away people’s happiness by telling them, ‘This is the box you have to stay in.’ There is no box.”

Bullock recently described her little ones as having distinct personalities for InStyle‘s June 2018 issue.

“Lou is super sensitive. I call him my 78-year-old son. He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic. He’s wise and kind,” she told the magazine. “I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t eff that up.’ ”

As for her daughter? The actress shared, “Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change.”