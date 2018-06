In Her Own Words: Sandra Bullock's Guide to Motherhood

The Ocean’s 8 star revealed that she was debating going through the adoption process when a tragedy made her certain that it was her fate. “I did think, ‘Maybe not.’ Then [Hurricane] Katrina happened. I’m going to cry,” said a teary-eyed Bullock on Today. “Katrina happened in New Orleans and something told me, ‘My child is there.’ It was weird.”

The actress added, “The beautiful thing that I was constantly told was, ‘The perfect child will find you. You will find your child.’ But you don’t believe that when it’s not happening. When you’re going, ‘Where is my family?’ When it does happen, you know exactly what they’re talking about.”