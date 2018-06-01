Father of Two Sam Claflin Is 'Always' Open to Having More Kids: My Goal Has Been to 'Be a Dad'

Sam Claflin‘s favorite role? Dad.
The Adrift star stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios and revealed a little inside information about his family of four that includes wife Laura Haddock and their two children: a daughter they welcomed in mid-January and son Pip, 2.
“Always,” says Claflin, 31, when asked if he’d be open to more kids in the future. “I grew up in a big family, my wife grew up in a big family.”
“When I was asked what I wanted to be when I was older, when I was a kid, I never used to … specify a job. I just said, ‘I want to be a dad. I want to be a good dad, and I want to be a cool dad,’ ” he continues, adding jokingly with a laugh, “I’m failing at those parts!”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED: Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Welcome a Daughter
The English actor was away from his family for three months while filming Adrift in Fiji — an experience he reveals is “never gonna happen again.”
“I genuinely was so terrified that [Pip] wouldn’t recognize me and have that horrible [feeling of], ‘He’s changed so much!’ ” says Claflin. “But in the airport, I just remember seeing him coming … and he saw me and he said, ‘Daddy!’ and he just ran.”
“I just didn’t leave his side the whole time,” adds the proud dad.
RELATED VIDEO: Me Before You Star Sam Claflin Reveals the Gender of His Baby
While the star reveals that he and fellow actor Haddock, 32, felt like a family even before the arrival of their kids (largely thanks to their pup!), he can’t imagine life any other way now.
“There’s a sentence that involved the word ‘children’ and not ‘child’ and I just went, ‘Oh, wow, it’s plural. There’s two of them.’ All of a sudden, we became a family,” says Claflin. “It’s amazing. I love it.”
Adrift, also starring Shailene Woodley, opens Friday in theaters nationwide.