Alexandra Breckenridge Celebrates This Is Us Win with Infant Daughter: 'My Tiny Princess'

This is Us actress Alexandra Breckenridge ended her exciting Sunday night with a special post-Screen Actors Guild Awards win celebration.

After accepting the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series with the rest of her castmates, the 35-year-old actress — who plays Kevin’s love interest Sophie — went home to be with her 6-week-old daughter Billie.

“Home to my tiny princess,” Breckenridge wrote alongside a picture of herself cradling her daughter — and her SAG Award — in her arms.

At the SAG Post-Awards Gala at the the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Breckenridge revealed to PEOPLE that she had a “weird feeling” This Is Us was going to win the SAG Award for outstanding ensemble that night.

“Well I internally freaked out, but I had some weird feeling, I kind of had a — I don’t know, intuition feeling that it might win tonight. So I’m thrilled,” she said, before adding how lucky she felt “to be amongst such talented, amazing actors.”

And when asked about her plans for the rest of the night, the actress explained that after she went home “to feed my six-week-old baby,” she was “hoping” to get some well-deserved sleep.

“I’m very tired,” Breckenridge added. “[Billie] keeps me up until four in the morning a lot of the times so yeah, I’m pretty tired.”

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

But the actress assured PEOPLE that despite the fatigue, she was enjoying being a new mom.

“She’s awesome and I’m in such a fantastic place,” the actress continued. “I just won an award with my peers from my peers and I have a newborn baby. I don’t think it can get any better.”

The actress and husband Casey Neil Hooper welcomed Billie on Dec. 6, and shared her first adorable photos with PEOPLE. They are also parents to a 16-month-old son named Jack.

And on the red carpet, Breckenridge opened up to PeopleTV about her post-pregnancy body, explaining, “I can’t take credit for any of this — it’s totally genetic.”

“I’m feeling good during the day, but I’m also exhausted,” she added. “It takes a large team of people to put me together this well because I definitely don’t look like this when I wake up.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.