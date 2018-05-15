Why Ryan Reynolds Won't Put Daughters Into Show Business: I'm 'Against Child Abuse,' He Jokes

Ryan Reynolds‘ daughters won’t be seeing their names in lights anytime soon.

During a Tuesday stop by Good Morning America to promote his new superhero comedy sequel Deadpool 2, the 41-year-old actor jokingly likened juvenile stardom to “child abuse.”

“Mostly because I’m against child abuse,” he joked of why he wouldn’t put daughters Inez, 19 months, and James, 3, into the entertainment industry. “Show business, for a little kid, that’s a crazy pursuit.”

“Acting is great,” Reynolds clarifies. “Theater school, that kind of [thing] — amazing. I don’t know why you would put your kid in show business.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

"I don't know why you would put your kid in show-business." @VancityReynolds on why he doesn't want his kids to be in the industry. ALSO @taylorswift13!https://t.co/PMmQcZuJQ6@deadpoolmovie #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/p7SSNxsR0U — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2018

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Is a Sentimental Guy as He Walks the Red Carpet with Wife Blake Lively

A voice cameo here or there seems to be okay with the star and wife Blake Lively, though, as the couple’s older daughter was featured on their pal Taylor Swift‘s Reputation track “Gorgeous.”

“It was a voice memo that ended up in a song. It’s pretty amazing,” says Reynolds, joking of little James, “My daughter’s had a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song came out. She’s insufferable.”

“I don’t know if she knows she’s in a Taylor Swift song,” he admits.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James and Ines Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News Online

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Calls Her Younger Daughter a ‘Baby Viking’ Because of Her Love of Red Meat



Reynolds has “been all over the world” promoting his new film, which premieres Friday, and is now looking forward to spending some downtime at home with Lively, 30, and their girls.

“It’s been amazing but I’m excited to just stay put for a minute,” he says.