Ryan Reynolds Confirms His Second Child With Blake Lively Is a Girl: It's a 'Lot of Estrogen'

Ryan Reynolds got in “trouble” with wife Blake Lively after revealing the sex of their second child on Wednesday’s episode of Conan.

Though the actor had no film projects to promote, he joked to the late-night host that he just wanted to get out of the house after telling Conan O’Brien that having “two [kids] under 2 is tough.”

Reynolds, 40, confirmed on-air that he is, in fact, a father to two daughters.

“Yeah, a lot of estrogen,” the Deadpool star said about parenthood. “It’s like an American Girl doll took a s— on my life,” he even teased.

The couple welcomed their second child in September, and have yet to reveal her name. Their 4-week-old baby girl joins big sister James, 23 months.

After her husband let the news slip, Lively, 29, confessed on Instagram later that same night that he tried to make it up to her in the sweetest way possible.

“The ways I know that @vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight: Not only did he come home with my true love, @levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. Literal brownie points,” the actress captioned a photo of her dark-chocolate peanut-butter-chip cookie and milk.

In October, Reynolds hinted that his newest addition was a baby girl when he made a joke on Twitter about his daughter’s crib.

“The mobile above my daughter’s crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is,” he tweeted.