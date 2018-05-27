Blake Lively is one strong woman!

While imploring his wife to let him in on the secret behind her upcoming film A Simple Favor — in which a woman named Emily Nelson (Lively) mysteriously vanishes — Ryan Reynolds let slip that Lively, 30, actually drove him to the hospital while she was in labor.

“You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So..what the f— happened to Emily?” the 41-year-old actor wrote on social media, in response to a new trailer for the film that Lively shared on her own account.

She hilariously replied, “Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me.”

This is far from the first time the couple have publicly poked fun at each other and their high-profile relationship. The parents of two — daughters James, 3, and Inez, 19 months — constantly tease each other on social media, cropping the other out of pictures, posting unflattering paparazzi shots and penning some very sarcastic captions.

Last month, after the pair attended the premiere of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt‘s movie A Quiet Place, Lively decided to caption a sweet photo of her and Reynolds, “If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” she wrote.

Lively’s troll came shortly after the Deadpool 2 star jokingly quipped that he wished rumors about the pair’s marital struggles were true.

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Quoting a headline that he and Lively are “struggling to spend quality time together,” Reynolds wrote, “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time.’ ”