Russell Wilson Says What Makes a Legend-ary Father Is 'How a Dad Loves Their Children'

Russell Wilson is a leader on and off the football field, including as a role model to his daughter and stepson.

Though he has much knowledge and wisdom in many fields, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 29, is now looking to many of his entertainment idols for enlightenment on everything from overcoming obstacles to being a mentor in his new TraceMe App series, Legends.

“When you think about legends and even the people we were able to interview, I think about the lasting impression they’ve had on people. Hopefully, for me, a form of a legend is how a dad loves their children,” Wilson tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The launch of his new show comes at a celebratory time for the NFL star, who recently hosted birthday parties for 1-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and Future Zahir, his wife Ciara‘s 4-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Russell Wilson and daughter Sienna Ciara/Twitter

“Just to be able to learn from some of the greatest leaders and people in the world, both men and women, and spend time, aim high and shoot for the goals you wish for,” he says about what he has learned from interviewing sports icons such as Bill Russell, Steve Kerr and Jim Brown.

Wilson also had candid one-on-one conversations with Laila Ali, MLB pitcher Felix Hernandez, broadcaster Chris Berman and Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White, who also performed at Wilson and Ciara’s July 2016 wedding.

Hear their story. Learn from their legacy.

My new show #Legends coming May 22nd only on @TraceMe_App pic.twitter.com/GiA7NjKRZA — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 15, 2018

While Wilson reveals that football will remain his primary career path, he’s enjoyed his time serving as an emcee as well.

“It’s been special. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about,” says the athlete, who hosted the 2017 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

“Obviously, football is my No. 1 job, the job that I love most. I’m trying to get the Seattle Seahawks back in the Super Bowl and win another one,” Wilson shares.

He also shares that he still has much to learn — something that he believes everyone, sports fan or otherwise, can relate to.

“I think for young generations, even for adults as well, they want to learn from the best of the best and get to know why they are successful. And the hardships that they went through and overcame,” Wilson says.

Russell Wilson and stepson Future SplashNews

“I think every great winner, no matter if in sports or entertainment, each one of their stories is different because they’ve all overcome hardships and broken the mold. I really believe success leaves clues,” he explains.

Wilson adds, “It really comes down to hard work and surrounding yourself with people, and being innovative and creative. Ultimately, just believing in yourself. There are a lot of lessons to be learned.”

Legends is available on the TraceMe App now.