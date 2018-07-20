Russell Wilson and Ciara Bring Their Adorable Children to the Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Cutest fan club ever.

During his yearly attendance at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had three very special guests: his wife Ciara and their kids!

The 32-year-old singer’s son Future Zahir, 4, looked too cool in a red flannel shirt and matching sneakers, gray shorts and a white T-shirt with a cityscape design. He finished his look with a pair of sweet shades, posing for photos both with his family and by himself!

Ciara and Wilson’s 14-month-old daughter Sienna Princess made her debut on the orange carpet, rocking an angelic ensemble that included a white shirt with a black star print, white tutu and silver sneakers.

Wilson, 29, took home the coveted orange blimp for best cannon during the evening’s festivities, sharing an adorable photo of Sienna and Future helping him accept the award on stage.

“So cool accepting my @Nickelodeon #KidsChoice Award with our little ones. @Ciara … To all the kids out there… reach for the stars .. you just may land on the moon! #Grateful #Love 🌎,” he wrote.

The sports superstar captioned a family photo from the orange carpet, “It’s a Wilson Family affair. #KidsChoiceAwards.”

While 2018 marks Sienna’s first appearance at the awards show alongside her parents, Wilson took Future to last year’s event — which he hosted!

“It has been amazing,” he told PEOPLE at 2017’s event of becoming a first-time father. “If I can be half the dad that my dad was, then I’m doing something.”

“I am grateful every day, and I thank God every day for bringing Ciara into my life, and our family and everything else,” the athlete added.