It’s the (adorable) attack of The Jack!

The Meg star Jason Statham and fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley enjoyed a date night at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie on Monday, and their 13-month-old son Jack Oscar wanted to join too!

On Tuesday, Huntington-Whiteley, 31, shared three sweet behind-the-scenes photos of the engaged couple posing at the front door as their toddler, dressed only in a diaper, runs into their shot and into Statham’s legs.

In the set of black-and-white pictures, the proud mom, who was dressed in a glamorous black Stella McCartney gown, looked on as her son cutely crashed into Statham and his sharply dressed outfit.

“Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned one of her photos with a red heart emoji along with “Fam” for a follow-up post.

The model and Statham, who got engaged in January 2016, welcomed their first child together in June 2017.

Jack has not made many appearances on his parents’ social media but was last featured on his mom’s Instagram in June.

He also starred in an Instagram post in April, as Huntington-Whiteley celebrated her 31st birthday with a mother-son photo on the beach.

“Sun shines no matter the weather with you baby,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Earlier this year, Huntington-Whiteley opened up about balancing motherhood and work.

“When you have a baby, your whole life changes,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “I took a bit of time off and had my baby; I tried to take the time at home to enjoy those first special months with my family. I have a wonderful personal life with lots of love and fun.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added, “You can’t just wear one hat in life. I feel lucky to have gotten this far with my work and I’m still enjoying it.”