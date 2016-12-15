Rosemarie DeWitt Reveals She Welcomed a Daughter Through Adoption: 'She's a Little Sweetheart'

Surprise — Rosemarie DeWitt is a mom of two!

The La La Land star visited Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday to dish on her new movie, plus share the exciting news that she and her husband, fellow actor Ron Livingston, have adopted a second daughter together.

“She just turned 1 — I mean, she’s been with us for a year,” shares DeWitt, 45, gasping proudly when her baby girl’s photo is displayed for the audience to see. “Esperanza Mae, we call her ZaZa. She’s a little sweetheart.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

ZaZa joins the couple’s other daughter Gracie James, 3½, whom their reps confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that they adopted in April 2013. And according to the Mad Men alum, the sisters are getting along swimmingly.

“They’re happy,” DeWitt says. “They like each other a lot.”

Though ZaZa is a little young to ask for what she wants for Christmas, Gracie is apparently pretty decisive about her wishes.

“She has an odd Christmas list. I asked her what she wanted. She wanted bad guy tattoos, which I haven’t been able to find yet, a pink firefighter, a blue firefighter — which I think I can pull off — and a ‘pretend Levi,’ which is her friend,” DeWitt explains. “Well, it’s her friend’s older brother, who’s 7. I think we’re probably going to get it.”

DeWitt explains that Levi’s mom got a Ken doll she’s planning on dressing up in a sweatshirt to look like Levi for DeWitt to give to her daughter.

“She’s got it bad for this boy, so now she’ll get her own that she can carry around,” the former United States of Tara actress says with a chuckle.

“That’s kinda creepy when you think about it,” DeGeneres says, unable to contain her own laughter.

“I feel like, as a mom, though, you want to make all their dreams come true,” DeWitt says.

“It’s like a voodoo doll,” the host jokes.