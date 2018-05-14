Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley may have split, but they’ll do anything for their daughter, Ariana Sky.

The Jersey Shore star spent Mother’s Day with his ex, who he captured in a video on his Instagram Story early Sunday snuggled in bed with their sleeping daughter.

The MTV star also revealed Sunday on Instagram that his daughter had to go to the hospital twice within 24 hours because she wasn’t “feeling well.”

He shared a video on his Instagram Story of himself holding Ariana Sky in his arms while inside of a hospital room with the caption, “#CaliFamilyBeachTripFail At our 2nd hospital in 24 Hours #MyPeanutsNotFeelingWell.”

A source tells PEOPLE the infant “was sick this weekend, so it was scary for both of them as new parents.”

“They both dropped everything and came together to care for her,” the insider adds.

A rep for Ortiz-Magro, 32, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At the end of April, a bitter feud between the two played out on both of their Instagram Stories when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

Harley, who is also mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, fired back in her own Instagram Story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

They broke up and appeared to get into a physical altercation April 30, when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of what appeared to be an argument between the former couple. (A source close to the reality star told PEOPLE that the incident was “blown out of proportion.”)

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source said last week. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

Still, “They can be toxic together,” the source added. “When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”