Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Posts First Photo of Daughter After Former Couple Feuds on Social Media

Ariana Sky has hit one of her first big milestones.

The newborn daughter of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and ex-girlfriend Jen Harley stars in her first official social media photo shared to her mom’s Instagram account Wednesday.

Little Ariana looks cozy in the sweet photograph, wrapped in a pink blanket and gazing up at the camera. Her face is decorated with a coordinating pink cat ears and whiskers filter.

“Baby girl is 1 month old today! Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling, changes your whole out look on life and how you want to be as a person,” Harley wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her 💞🦋🤱 ,” tacking on the hashtags, “#mylovemylifemyeverything,” “#mamasgirl,” “#angelbaby,” “#1monthold” and “#arianasky.”

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley had been dating for over a year. E! News was the first to report on Monday that the couple had broken up following multiple tense moments including a bitter feud involving Harley allegedly “keep(ing) sex videos of [her] ex,” a livestreamed physical altercation between the duo and more.

“It’s hard to just constantly say ‘No, no, no, no’ when it’s like, every girl in the club wants to talk to you,” Ortiz-Magro said on the latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to friend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who intervened after the former was locked in the bathroom with a woman he brought home from a club in Miami. (Harley was seven months pregnant at the time the episode was filmed.)

“It’s like being in the money machine and the money is just flying everywhere and you’re just trying to grab all of it,” added Ortiz-Magro. “That’s what it’s like. What, you’re just going to stand there? No, you’re going to try to grab all the money.”

Jen Harley/Instagram

Hours after the livestreamed altercation aired, Ortiz-Magro apologized on social media and called the exes’ daughter his “number one priority.”

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” he said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram Story Monday afternoon.

Harley (also mom to 11-year-old son Mason) aired the initial argument between her and the reality star on Instagram Live. “Put your hands on me again,” he could be heard saying in the background. “Seriously?” she replied before he continued, “Put your f—ing hands on me again. I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”