Rob Delaney Reveals His Wife Leah Is Pregnant 5 Months After Their Son's Death

Five months after the death of their 2 ½ year-old son Henry, Rob Delaney announced that he and his wife Leah are expecting a baby.

Sharing the happy news on Saturday, the Catastrophe actor tweeted, “Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment.”

Alongside the announcement, Delaney shared a video of himself speaking about how the U.K.’s National Health Service financially helped his family during Henry’s battle with brain cancer.

“See my sad love letter to the NHS below,” the actor added.

Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment.

In February, the actor revealed that his son had died in January after battling brain cancer since 2016.

“Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” Delaney wrote in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals,” continued Delaney, saying that even though Henry’s “tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities,” his son had “quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum.”

“His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound,” added Delaney.

The Deadpool 2 star went on to remark that while Leah and Henry’s two older brothers were “devastated of course,” they had also helped Delaney “endeavor to not go mad with grief.”

Here's Henry not long before he died. You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery. He has a bus & a turtle though so he's happy.He was such a sweet boy.

In April, Delaney also shared a touching tribute to his late son on what would have been the toddler’s third birthday. “Here’s Henry not long before he died,” the actor captioned a photo of his son on Twitter.

“You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery,” he added. “He has a bus & a turtle though so he’s happy. He was such a sweet boy.”