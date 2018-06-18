Rob Delaney Commemorates His First Father's Day Since His 'Beautiful' 2½-Year-Old Son's Death

Rob Delaney sent his love to every parent who has lost a child as he commemorated his first Father’s Day since his 2½-year-old son Henry died after battling brain cancer.

“This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died,” the Catastrophe actor wrote Sunday alongside a photo of himself holding Henry in his arms while giving him a kiss on the cheek.

“Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child,” he added.

This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child.🦉 pic.twitter.com/nUmO3Qeybd — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 17, 2018

The actor revealed that his son had died in January, after battling brain cancer since 2016. “Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” Delaney wrote in a statement shared on his Facebook page February 9.

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals,” continued Delaney, saying that even though Henry’s “tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities” his son had “quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum.”

“His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound,” added Delaney.

The Deadpool 2 star went on to remark that while his wife, Leah, and Henry’s two older brothers were “devastated of course,” they had also helped Delaney “endeavor to not go mad with grief.”

“I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them,” he explained.

Here’s Henry not long before he died. You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery. He has a bus & a turtle though so he’s happy.He was such a sweet boy. pic.twitter.com/D3liQXOqyi — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 16, 2018

In April, Delaney also shared a touching tribute to his late son on what would have been the toddler’s third birthday. “Here’s Henry not long before he died,” the actor captioned a photo of his son on Twitter.

“You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery,” he added. “He has a bus & a turtle though so he’s happy. He was such a sweet boy.”