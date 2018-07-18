RHOP's Monique Samuels Tells Her 2 Kids About Her Pregnancy: 'Cat's Out of the Bag!'

Monique Samuels was hoping to make it to the six-month mark in her pregnancy before she told daughter Milani, 3, and son Christopher, 5, about their sibling-to-be.

But all that seemed to go out the window Tuesday.

“The cat’s out of the bag!” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of Milani and Christopher as they learned the good news.

“[Christoper] asked if there was a baby in my tummy! I immediately started recording the convo!” she exampled. “My silly kids cannot deal with this serious convo .”

They sure couldn’t. In the video, the adorable brother and sister — both dressed in their pajamas — are all laughs, giggling and playing with each other as they absorb the news.

“I’m excited! I want a brother,” Christoper says.

“I want a sister! Then I’m going to be grown-ups. I’m going to feed it with milk,” Milani says.

Dad Chris Samuels is there too, teasing Milani about changing diapers. “Ewww that’s the worst part,” Christopher says as his sister laughs.

Monique and Chris Samuels, with daughter Milani and son Christoper Monique Samuels/Instagram

Monique announced in June that she and Chris are expecting another baby together — due Dec. 3. It was especially good news considering the painful miscarriage Monique suffered last year.

She told PEOPLE earlier this month about her plans to keep the pregnancy hush-hush from Milani and Christopher.

“Kids are so impatient, so I don’t want them to feel like they’re waiting forever and ever for this baby,” Monique explained. “If they come out and ask, obviously I’ll say something.”

“But when I was pregnant with Milani, I didn’t tell Christopher until I was around six and a half months pregnant. I like to do it when I’m further along,” she said, adding with a laugh, “They will bug me about it nonstop too, asking me all sorts of questions. I need the break.”

Monique Samuels Monique Samuels

As for the baby-to-be’s sex, Monique revealed she and Chris are waiting to find out. “It’ll be a surprise,” she shared. “With my two kids, we waited until we pushed to find out the sex. We like to know then.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have instincts — and ones that are usually right, too. “Early on in my pregnancies, I always get this feeling about what I’m carrying,” she recalled. “So far I’m two for two.”

She added, “I felt like Christopher was a boy … I felt like Milani was a girl … and right now, I’m really feeling like this baby is a boy. There are a lot of similarities to my pregnancy with Christopher. We won’t know until December though.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.