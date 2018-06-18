RHOP's Monique Samuels Expecting Third Child with Husband Chris Samuels After Miscarriage

Monique Samuels is about to have her very own party of five!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband, former Washington Redskins player Chris Samuels, are expecting their third child together, PEOPLE confirms.

Monique — who is already a mom to son Christopher, 5, and daughter Milani, 2 — first revealed the news on Instagram Saturday, showing off her baby bump in a joyful Instagram boomerang.

“I’m way too happy to be bothered… I’m full of life… LITERALLY 🤣😆🙌🏾,” the reality star, 34, captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#RHOP #moniquesamuels #realhousewivesofpotomac #blessed #partyofFive #unbothered.”

Monique’s happy news comes nearly a year after the star suffered a miscarriage.

“A little over a month ago, we had a miscarriage,” Monique said in an April episode of RHOP, reflecting on how the couple had just moved into a 12,000-square foot home in Potomac at the time. “To be honest, I don’t think we fully dealt with it. We have been nonstop.”

“As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris was grinning from ear to ear. And it never once dawned on me that we would lose it,” she told audiences. “Until you’ve experienced loss, it’s hard to even put it into words, you know?”

Monique and Chris Samuels Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris said on the episode that while he was “a little down about it,” his “main concern” was checking to make sure his wife was okay. “I was concerned because I’ve seen people boo boo crying, and she never did,” he revealed. “Monique just kind of kept flowing like it was normal.”

Explained Monique: “If that were the first time Chris and I had ever tried to get pregnant and then experienced that, I think it would have been a lot harder.”

“I’ve been so nonstop busy that I don’t even know if I could completely process what was going on with my body,” she said. “But right now I’ll just use this time to keep on pursuing other business ventures that I have in mind. And when the time comes that I’m ready to have a baby, it’ll happen.”

Things don’t seem to have slowed down too much for Monique. Besides appearing on RHOP, she recently launching her own website, Not for Lazy Moms, where hardworking moms share parenting tips and all-natural at-home remedies. Monique’s also launching her own Not for Lazy Moms podcast this year. In addition to that, Monique also manages and handles all the bookkeeping on the couples investment properties.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.