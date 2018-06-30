Mom-to-Be Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound of 'Baby Twirl' and Reveals Pregnancy Weight

Kenya Moore is getting ready for “baby twirl.”

The pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star, 47, is months away from giving birth to her first child. And on Friday, she let her followers in on a recent doctor’s visit, showing off her pregnancy weight and sharing a new ultrasound video of her baby-to-be.

Having adopted “twirl” as a bit of a catchphrase on RHOA, it’s only natural that Moore nicknamed her future son or daughter “baby twirl” in the video, which was posted to her Instagram Stories.

She also stepped on the scale to reveal that she’s at 183.3 lbs., adding a shocked emoji.

During the visit, Moore learned that her blood pressure was a little high, too.

This isn’t the first time Moore has showed her fans a glimpse of one of her ultrasounds.

Earlier this month, she shared a video that shows the sweet moment she heard and saw her little one’s heartbeat.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” Moore wrote in the comments, thanking her fans and followers. “I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time.”

The moment was emotional for Moore. “I cried like a baby myself!” she said. “I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!”

And Moore clarified that she has yet to find out about the sex of her first child with husband Marc Daly.

“Even though my doctor says ‘Barbie’ she meant to say baby. It was too early to tell the gender,” she said, concluding her post: “Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope. #blessed #thankyouJehovahgod #babytwirl #nevergiveup #yougotnext #dreams #love #family #life #IVF #mytime #myjourney #motherhood.”

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Moore and Daly wed during a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach in June 2017, which PEOPLE exclusively reported at the time.

Just 10 months later, she revealed during the RHOA reunion that she and Daly were expecting.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore told PEOPLE at the time. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Moore, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, also told PEOPLE that her life has changed since pregnancy. “I’m tired obviously. I don’t have the stamina that I had before, so I’m taking it a little easy — not working out and going on long walks with the dogs. But it’s nothing … I don’t feel that bad,” she said.

Fans of RHOA are well aware of the struggles Moore is referring to. The reality star has been open on the hit Bravo show about the estranged relationship she has had with her mother (the two haven’t spoken in years), and the isolation she has felt because of that.

“No one really knows what it’s like to feel rejected and abandoned by someone who gave birth to you and who treated you so badly and who hoped you would fail,” Moore says. “For me to have a family of my own, to me, that’s what makes me feel like I’m at the pinnacle of happiness.”