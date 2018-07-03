Rapper Remy Ma, 38, Reveals She Is Pregnant During a Glamorous Vow Renewal with Husband Papoose

Remy Ma and her husband Papoose are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed their big news on Instagram Tuesday as they shared video and photographs of their vow renewal, which they used to surprise their guests with a baby announcement.

Remy, 38, who was born Reminisce Smith, gushed about the news of her pregnancy on Instagram while sharing a series of videos and photos of the event taken by Daniel Vasquez.

The rapper is 16 weeks pregnant.

Addressing their wedding guests, Remy said, “Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y’all out here when we told you guys…” she trailed off as she handed the microphone to her husband.

“We having a baby!” Papoose, 40, said with his hand rubbing Remy’s stomach.

“Oh yea…& then this happened 😉,” Remy wrote in the caption of a post. “I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽.”

She added, “sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏).”

The “All The Way Up” rapper also added the hashtags, “#16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia.”

The rapper has had infertility struggles in the past.

The Love and Hip Hop: New York star opened up on the show about suffering a miscarriage after having an ectopic pregnancy in early 2017.

“As a woman, you start to think, ‘What did I do wrong? What could I have done to prevent it?’” she told Billboard.

Remy has a son, Jayson, from a previous relationship, while Papoose has three children from previous relationships, according to Page Six.

Infertility is not the only struggle the couple has faced. While they have been married for 10 years they have spent little of that time together as Remy has been in jail.

In fact, the couple tied the knot in a courthouse moments before Remy was sentenced to 8 years in jail for shooting a friend in the stomach during a fight. The rapper served just under 7 years of her sentence and was released in 2014.