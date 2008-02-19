Regis Philbin Is a Grandfather!

Regis Philbin had some happy news to share with Kelly Ripa on their talk show Tuesday: He’s a grandpa.

Philbin’s daughter, Hollywood writer J.J. Philbin, and her husband, The Office writer Michael Schur, welcomed a son, William Xavier Schur, on Monday morning after 30 hours of labor. (See video of Regis breaking the news.)

William Xavier was born at 6:05 a.m., weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz. and measuring 19 inches long.

“To please me, they took my confirmation name – Xavier,” Philbin, 76, told the audience.

Ripa then offered up a nickname: “Willy X.”

Philbin replied: “Willy X. … Sounds like a gangster!”