Mission: Impossible – Fallout Actress Rebecca Ferguson Welcomes a Daughter

Rebecca Ferguson is a mom — again!

The Mission: Impossible – Fallout star recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Ferguson, 34, was spotted with her newborn daughter in London ahead of the Tom Cruise-headlined film’s Thursday premiere.

The Swedish actress is also mom to 11-year-old Isaac, her son with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg.

In February, Ferguson showed off her baby bump at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Rebecca Ferguson Jeff Spicer/Getty

The star previously spoke about being a working mom in Hollywood.

“[My son] comes to the set, I go off and leave him with the stunt guys and I come in and he’s hanging off a harness somewhere. He loves it, but I don’t think he would like to act,” Ferguson told the Belfast Telegraph in October 2017.

She also revealed a specific parenting concern.

“I do worry that I’m going to mess it up for my son, we usually do, don’t we? We always make mistakes. I think we look at our backgrounds and I think, what didn’t I like about myself and what can I change?” she said.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters on July 27 in the U.S.