From Runways to Bouncy Castles: 10 Real Moms Reveal the Strangest Places They've Ever Breastfed

While breastfeeding in public only just became legal in all 50 states, moms everywhere have long been working to de-stigmatize the act by fighting against unsolicited criticism and shaming — and by feeding their child whenever and wherever the need arises. As babies haven’t quite latched onto (sorry, we had to) the debate over where it is and isn’t appropriate to breastfeed, they tend not to take location into account when it’s meal time, and nursing moms know you can’t always find a convenient spot on the go.

Whether they’re walking the runway at a fashion show, shopping for a couch at IKEA or sitting in a Parliament session, moms know that there’s no time to waste when there’s a hungry baby on their hands. Here, real moms share the strangest places they’ve ever breastfed.

1. On the runway

While walking in the July Sports Illustrated Swim Search fashion show, model Mara Martin strutted down the runway in a sparkly gold bikini while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter, who wore headphones to block out the noise. “I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day,” Martin gushed in her Instagram caption the following morning. “It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!”

2. In an IKEA living room display

“My husband and 3-year-old were sitting there reading,” explains Tricia N. “It was like we were a normal family in our living room, just with lots of customers milling around.” Well they’re supposed to feel like home, aren’t they?

3. While getting a massage

One user on the UK parenting forum Mumsnet says their most bizarre breastfeeding locale was “on a massage table in Thailand.” They continue, “I’d just turn on one side and feed while the massage continued – highly recommended!”

4. At Hooters

Because until your baby’s old enough for wings, what else is there to do? “There is something totally ironic and kind of awesome about the fact that I once nursed my baby at Hooters,” Sue T. shares. “I got some interesting looks. Look, dudes, you wanted to see boobs, right?”

No shame in breastfeeding! Baby's gotta eat & I had votes. Clearly still work to do… Glad @HoCSpeaker & parl colleagues supportive! 🙂 https://t.co/5kQmWuP8Z3 — Karina Gould (@karinagould) June 20, 2018

5. During a Parliament session

After Canadian minister Karina Gould drew both praise and criticism for breastfeeding her three-month-old son during Parliament’s daily Question Period session, she swiftly responded on social media. “No shame in breastfeeding! Baby’s gotta eat & I had votes. Clearly still work to do… Glad @HoCSpeaker & parl colleagues supportive! :),” she tweeted, thanking her colleagues for their support.

6. At a state fair milking demonstration booth

Mooo-ve over cows — Ellie B. has her own demo to take care of. “I live in Minnesota, home to the world’s best state fair. My weirdest place? In front of the milking demonstration booth at the State Fair.”

7. At a grandparent’s funeral

“It was after I’d made a speech and read a poem and my little one just would not stop crying,” shares Lulla B. “Luckily I was at the front so only the minister and the organist would have seen… My grandad would have found it funny and would have totally approved.”

8. While doing yoga

“We were struggling, and I think a lot of moms do during those first weeks,” stay-at-home mom Carlee Benear tells PEOPLE of breastfeeding. “I started my [yoga] practice back up early after pregnancy because I needed it to help me adjust and relax while we were getting in the swing of all things breastfeeding. It helped me take the edge off, so little by little I let her join me on the mat to see if it would help her too – did it ever!!”

9. While walking in New York City

Forget those three pound dumbbells on your morning walk around Central Park, ladies — Jodie P. reveals that breastfeeding while she walked helped her get in great shape, all while keeping her baby happy. “I didn’t even use one of those slings. I would just stick him under my shirt and he would do the rest. He was a hungry baby and was so colicky. My arms got super-toned!”

10. On a bouncy castle (!)

Another Mumsnet user shares, “I once saw a woman sitting on a bouncy castle. She was entertaining her toddler and breastfeeding her baby at the same time. Milk shake anyone?!”