Ray J Is the 'Proudest Dad on the Planet' as He Shares Photos of Newborn Daughter Melody Love

Ray J sure isn’t holding back his love of fatherhood!

The 37-year-old singer has been sharing a sea of Instagrams showing his newborn daughter Melody Love Norwood, who Ray J (né William Ray Norwood Jr.) and wife Princess Love welcomed on May 22.

His latest, posted Saturday, shows the new parents leaving the hospital for the first time.

“Proudest DAD on the planet!” Ray J gushed in the post’s caption. “Can’t explain the feeling — no words could mean it! I understand what parents feel now and why the love and bond is from God above!”

Earlier photos gave fans a fuller portrait of baby Norwood and the bond she already has with her father.

“I love my daughter sooo much and I can’t thank God enough for giving this #blessing to @princesslove and me!!!” Ray J wrote on Friday, captioning a picture of the father-daughter duo. “You can start calling me the best #dad in history!! Never had a feeling like this IN MY LIFE. I’m so grateful for what Ive been blessed with! My beautiful baby girl! Truly life changing. #familyfirst #NewDad.”

He first revealed Melody’s name in a post on June 1. “Melody Love Norwood, the most beautiful girl in the world!!!” he wrote. “I never thought I would feel God move thru me like this!!!”

The first-time father also expressed the unconditional love he had for his daughter already, writing, “You are my heart and soul!! I will die for you! You are the true meaning of love! Your sooooo special I couldn’t stop crying when you were born. I will be there for you every minute of the way. I will be the best dad in history! Thank you God for giving me someone to really live for! … A gift from #GOD #NewDad #DaddyslittleGirl.”

Princess Love — whom Ray J said he loved, respected on “another level” and would “be with forever” — has also been uploading photos and videos of her baby girl to Instagram.

Her first post on June 2 showed Melody when she was only 3 days old. “My baby is so happy and alert,” she wrote.

A video, posted on Friday, featuring the 2 week old sucking on a pacifier while wearing a pink elastic bottom gown.

Ray J and Princess Love Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv

The Norwoods announced the arrival of their newborn daughter on May 22 with a music video that spliced footage from Princess Love’s pregnancy with video of the couple’s August 2016 wedding.

This is the first child for the singer and his wife. Ray J announced the pregnancy on an episode of The Real in November, saying, “Love is on my mind. Love is in my heart. Princess and I are expecting.”

As fans of the pair know, Ray J and Princess Love have been open with their struggles to get pregnant. They kept their pregnancy a secret until the second trimester “because it is bad luck to announce too early” Princess said in her Instagram caption of the baby bump later that day.

Meanwhile, though Ray J’s sister Brandy and mom Sonja decided to opt out of the pair’s ice-cream themed baby shower in March due to a disagreement with Princess Love, both have shared photos of Melody via Instagram since her arrival.

“My Melody moments! Everyday is a Melody day! Thank you God for this blessing. #giftedandblessed,” Sonja wrote on Friday.

Brandy’s post — a simple photo of Melody, captioned with her name — came on May 31.